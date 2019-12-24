General 24.12.2019 06:38 am

Union sends warning over December salaries at Necsa

Brian Sokutu
File photo. PSA and NEHAWU members protesting at the SARS offices in Durban on Thursday. Photo by Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA)

The union plans to bring the crisis to the attention of Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe for intervention.

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has warned of “a declaration of war” should the state-owned Nuclear Energy Corporation of South Africa (Necsa) fail to pay staff December salaries, supposed to be transferred into workers’ bank accounts by today.

“Nehawu notes with concern reports that Necsa may not be able to pay December salaries for our members and workers,” said Nehawu general secretary Zola Saphetha.

“We find it unacceptable that the board only recently discovered that they may not be able to pay salaries and benefits.

“For us, this means that there is no proper budgeting being done and this may lead to the institution not being able to have funds to pay workers.”

Nehawu members, said Saphetha, were “worried after reading newspaper reports that the institution will be unable to pay salaries up to March 2020”.

Saphetha said: “As early as September 2019, we warned the board and the executive about the looming financial crisis and implored them to urgently consider and implement our short-term turnaround proposals.

“We believe that we can play a role in fixing the problems that continue to engulf Necsa.

“We hope that the employer will pay salaries as expected.

“Failure to honour that commitment will be a declaration of war, because members need to fulfil their financial commitments and enjoy the festive season with their families.”

The union planned to bring the crisis to the attention of Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe for intervention. Necsa spokesperson Nikelwa Tengimfene said she was in consultation with the entity’s chief executive officer to find answers.

