We want justice, not revenge – Staggie family’s message at ex-gang boss’s funeral

The family of murdered former Hard Livings gang boss Rashied Staggie wants justice, not revenge.

This is according to Staggie’s brother Solomon, who quoted Romans 12 verse 19 while addressing the funeral for Rashied, who converted to Christianity: “Do not take revenge, my dear friends, but leave room for God’s wrath, for it is written: ‘It is mine to avenge; I will repay,’ says the Lord.”

The Jubilee Community Church was roughly two thirds full as mourners followed the extensive convoy from Staggie’s Salt River home after a private viewing for family.

eNCA reported that thousands are expected to attend the proceedings.

London Road was flooded with neighbours and onlookers as Staggie’s bedazzled coffin was carried out of the house, just over a week after he was killed while sitting in a car right outside his home.

This is the same road in which his twin brother Rashaad was shot and set alight in 1996 during a demonstration by the People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) group.

The movement, formed in the 1990s to combat gangsterism on the Cape Flats, this week told News24 Staggie’s death should be celebrated because the “manner he died is the manner he lived”.

He was killed in a hail of bullets as he sat in a car last Friday – his daughter Nabeelah’s birthday.

His son had rushed him to hospital, where he was declared dead.

Staggie’s daughter Saadiqa, who had been in China at the time of his murder, said “God knew why I had to not be here”.

Had she been home like her two sisters, she said she would “not have been wise. I would have ran out and told them to stop what they were doing”.

Two gunmen are believed to have fired several shots at him before fleeing the scene on foot.

The Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit detectives were investigating.

Several officers walked among mourners in London Road and gathered at the end of the street, keeping an eye on proceedings.

During the service, a video of a converted Staggie preaching was played. In the clip, he apologised for his past.

“For over 42 years I was the face of the Hard Livings. I hurt a lot of people, indirectly and directly,” he said.

Rashied says he was the reason Rashaad and many others died.

“I was shot many times. I also shot many others. I ask for forgiveness.”

Pastor Ivan Waldeck told eNCA Staggie had become a reborn Christian, saying he did not know who would have wanted to kill the man he had known for 20 years.

No arrests have been made in connection with Staggie’s death.

(Additional reporting by Makhosandile Zulu)

