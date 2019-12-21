Thousands expected to attend funeral of Rashied Staggie

The late former leader of the Hard Livings gang, Rashied Staggie, is being laid to rest in Durbanville, Cape Town today.

eNCA has reported that thousands are expected to attend the proceedings.

The funeral of #RashiedStaggie is taking place today in Durbanville, Cape Town. Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/EYTB5SeTBV — eNCA (@eNCA) December 21, 2019

Staggie was fatally gunned down in Salt River last Friday while reportedly sitting in a friend’s car outside his house in London Road.

It was reported that Staggie had been concerned about his safety for some time, fearing that rival gangs were “after his blood”.

People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) said this week that Staggie’s death should be celebrated.

“So many lives have been lost through this person. So many innocent lives, particularly,” the organisation’s national spokesperson, Haroon Orrie, told News24.

Staggie’s twin brother, Rashaad was shot and set alight outside their home in 1996 during a demonstration by Pagad.

Pastor Ivan Waldeck told eNCA Staggie had become a reborn Christian, saying he did not know who would have wanted to kill the man he had known for 20 years.

No arrests have been made in connection with Staggie’s death.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder. Additional reporting by News24 Wire and Makhosandile Zulu)

