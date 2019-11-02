Bok win means 346 Takealot customers get their TVs for free

In a statement on Saturday, online consumer site Takealot said they would be refunding he purchase price for 346 customers who had taken part in a Rugby World Cup promotion.

Chief marketing officer Julie-Anne Walsh said that 346 Takealot customers who bought Samsung TVs as part of their “#backthebucks promotion” would be getting all their money back.

“As part of this promotion, all 346 shoppers who bought selected Samsung TVs within the designated time period, will be refunded the full value of their purchasing price. Just under 400 units across three different Samsung TV sets were made available, and collectively, amounted to R4 million, which will all be refunded to Bok fans.”

