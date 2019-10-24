SABC plans to stream all content while maintaining traditional platforms

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is in talks with service providers to reduce data costs when streaming SABC content, according to its group CEO Madoda Mxakwe.

During a presentation delivered at Media Monitoring Africa’s Media Freedom Week in Johannesburg, he said the broadcaster would now challenge streaming service competitors.

The broadcaster’s new app for smartphones was an example of the possibilities of combining television and audio content, said Mxakwe according to Techcentral.

“We intend to go much further, with the aim of putting all our content on our own streaming service.

“The SABC has developed an integrated OTT [over-the-top] strategy with the aim that it develops or acquires its own OTT streaming platform as a medium-term goal. This will allow the SABC to control its own destiny into the future. Previous funding challenges and an inquorate board for over five months this year has slowed us down but not stopped our OTT plans.”

The broadcaster plans to leverage online platforms to allow customers to access its content from any device. The move from analogue to digital and now to streaming services is a key strategy which Mxakwe believes will ensure the survival and relevance of the broadcaster.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko.)

