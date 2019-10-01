Hluleka Reserve attack: Husband discharged, speaks at wife’s memorial

A man whose pregnant wife was killed in an attack at their holiday chalet in the Hluleka Reserve on the Wild Coast was discharged from hospital in time to attend her memorial service, her elder brother said on Tuesday.

Karen Turner, 33, was killed in the early hours of September 17, while her husband Matthew was stabbed several times in the stomach while on holiday.

Matthew had to undergo surgery for his stab wounds.

Her brother, Ian Crouch, said Matthew had been discharged on Thursday and was able to attend his wife’s public memorial service on Friday, with their almost two-year-old son.

“He actually spoke at the memorial,” he said, adding that emotions had run high.

“He is still very sore and battles to stand up straight.”

Matthew had told Crouch shortly after undergoing surgery that he recalled two men stabbing them while they were sleeping.

Turner – who was a locum teacher at Underberg Primary School – had been about three months pregnant and celebrated her birthday a day before she was killed.

The couple – with their son – had been on their way to a wedding and had taken the week off to spend some time together. Their friends were staying in a chalet next door.

Police Captain Dineo Koena said on Tuesday that they had yet to arrest anyone and that their investigation continued.

The Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency (ECPTA) said last week it had increased security measures amid concerns from the public over safety.

A Kokstad family told News24 that they had abandoned their holiday at the resort after a suspected attempted burglary in one of the chalets they had booked, and theft from their vehicles.

ECPTA spokesperson Oyanga Ngalika said a number of people had cancelled their bookings in the wake of the attack as they had been worried, according to the Sunday Tribune.

The agency’s CEO Vuyani Dayimani said they were “working tirelessly” with various tourism, safety and security stakeholders to safeguard the province’s tourism destinations, including Hluleka Nature Reserve.

“ECPTA, along with the private sector, has also ensured that SAPS have increased patrols into the near future,” he said.

“The ECPTA, throughout all its reserves, has put measures in place, stepped up security and has its rangers patrolling around the clock for maximum efficacy.”

