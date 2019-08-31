Cape Town youth leader, grandfather found murdered in flat

A 19-year-old woman and her 85-year-old grandfather were found murdered in their Parow home on Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirmed police are investigating a double murder, after the bodies of the two were found at a Victoria Street flat on Friday evening.

“A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Detectives are following up on all leads to solve the case,” he said.

According to a post by Western Cape Gangwatch, the young woman, Jesse Hess, was a youth leader at a Matroosfontein church.

Reverand Naidoo of the Matroosfontein COTN asked members of the community to pray for the family, friends and the church, according to the post.

Netwerk24 identified the man as her grandfather, Chris.

Chris was reportedly found tied up in the toilet, and Jesse found on a bed. Members of the Hess family shared various Facebook posts honouring Jesse.

Lee Ashton Hess commented: “This world will miss your humble spirit. I will miss you cuz (sic). And now, you get your rest with our most high God”.

Police are calling for anyone with information about to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.