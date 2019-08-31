Man arrested in connection with UCT student’s disappearance

Western Cape police confirmed to News24 that a 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

The man was arrested on Friday morning, and is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“In the early hours of Friday morning, [SAPS] supported by Western Cape Flying Squad members arrested a 42-year-old suspect in Claremont,” said spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

“An extensive investigation is currently under way to determine the whereabouts of the missing person. All avenues are being looked into, including the place where she was last seen.”

Potelwa said they were confident that the arrest and questioning of the man would reveal more answers and bring an end to “days of uncertainty for her family, friends and all others concerned”.

19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana went missing on Saturday in the Claremont area. She lived at Roscommon House on Main Road in Claremont, which is leased by UCT.

A body was found in Khayelitsha on Monday, and is to undergo and autopsy and DNA testing to confirm the identity.

Social media posts reportedly alleged the body to be Mrwetyana, but this has been slammed by private investigator Noel Pratten, who said the allegations do more than harm than good as the investigation continues.

“While we need to work every clue we get, fake news about her whereabouts or her condition are inflammatory,” he said, adding that anyone with information should contact him directly.

Pratten lauded Claremont police station officers Sergeant Chetty and Constable Nkonki for their “fantastic dedication” to the case.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Claremont police on 021 657 2240/43 or 079 894 1563.

Pratten can be reached on 084 762 5913 for any leads or information.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

Additional reporting by News24 Wire

