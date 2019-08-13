Altitude Menlyn bouncer allegedly slaps, strangles, strips naked pregnant woman

A bouncer at Altitude Champagne Garden at Menlyn in Pretoria has been accused of slapping, strangling and stripping naked a pregnant woman at the entrance of its premises over a tag on Women’s Day.

Neo Ramitshana shared on social media that she had been at the establishment on Friday last week for meal, and when she decided to leave, she realised at the entrance that she had forgotten her leftovers.

“Just as we exited my sister reminds [me] that I forgot my take-away! I’m thinking ‘Oh Shaaaks MY FOOD!’ Then turn around to go fetch them (They were left right by a table next to the door as we stopped there to take pictures).”

As she turned around, a bouncer asked her where her tag was. She said she told him she was going back to fetch her food.

“Then I proceed … He then grabs by me by neck, strangling me to pull me so I don’t proceed. I’m then aggravated and shouting ‘WTF’, and he proceeds to slap me around! I’m then manhandled by a number of other Altitude bouncers and stripped naked as a result of this altercation,” she alleged.

Ramitshana further alleged that other bouncers were not helpful either when she asked to see the manager. She was allegedly either told the manager had left, or to stand aside, as Mrs South Africa was apparently on her way to the establishment.

“Anyway we are then escorted to the centre’s security room to take a statement (which was just a tactic to remove us from the Altitude premises) and millions of hours later only then do the cops arrive. To take another statement.

“And that’s the help I got. I drafted statements. Upon the cops requesting for this Bouncer guy, Altitude said that they told him to leave! Which is a lie because we saw him few minutes before, still working (Why are they protecting Him)!

“When we got there with the cops the manager wants a warrant. Why is this guy being Protected bathong!” she further alleged.

Altitude confirmed the incident and said it was investigating. It further said the bouncer accused of assault had been suspended, pending the outcome of the investigation.

“An altercation broke out between two women and a security guard at the restaurant which we are currently investigating internally. We regret that this incident happened, and we do not ever condone any form of violence against any person.

“Altitude has thus far obtained security reports, witness statements and video footage, and we have offered our full cooperation to SAPS to ensure a speedy investigation.

“Until SAPS has completed their investigation, it would be premature to speculate any further about the facts of the matter. Once the investigation is complete we will share the findings,” it said in a statement.

Read full statement below:

