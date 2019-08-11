Vandalism at Tshwane call centre leads to long delays

The Temba Call Centre that was vandalised on Thursday has since been out of operation leading to delays in telephone calls from residents for customer service-related functions.

“When a team of Temba call centre operators reported for duty this past Thursday, they discovered that the network was down. Upon investigating, it was discovered that the centre’s network was vandalised,” City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said in a statement.

“With this biggest customer care centre out of operation, the demand of calls to be attended to exceeds our available capacity.

“It is not yet known when the service will be restored. Our customers must expect delays in responding to calls due to capacity limitations.”

Mashigo said while technicians are making every effort to fix the downtime at Temba Call Centre, customers are urged to use email and/or the SMS lines lodge complaints relating to municipal service interruptions.

“The City apologises profusely for this inconvenience and pleads with customers to exercise patience when logging calls.”

