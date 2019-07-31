Mayor Plato pays tribute to fire victims of Masiphumelele in Cape Town

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato on Wednesday paid tribute to the victims of the Masiphumelele Township fire that left one person dead and hundreds homeless.

Delivering his speech during a full sitting of the city council, Plato said: “Good morning, I’d like to start today with a moment of silence out of respect for the victims of the Masiphumelele fire that has left at least one person dead and hundreds homeless.”

Four people were injured, about 252 dwellings destroyed and 1,200 people left without a roof over their heads when a fire engulfed Masiphumelele in the southern peninsula on Sunday morning.

The mayor also extended his respect to all other families that had lost loved ones in Cape Town, including the families of the six women that were fatally shot in Philippi East, and Ivan Ivanov, the Ukranian visitor to Cape Town who was killed on the weekend.

“For our two colleagues who passed away in the solid waste department, Siyabulela Elaija Mtshagi, and Cecil Esteruizen, and for Constable Songezo Khetiwe, who was killed in the line of duty in Delft protecting the people of this city,” Plato said.

Deputy Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Pam Tshwete accompanied teams Gift of the Givers as they visited the victims and distributed hot meals, bottled water and blankets, on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Gift of the Givers said its teams would be serving breakfast and lunch.

“Distribution of blankets, mattresses, sanitary pads and diapers will continue. Stationery and uniforms – especially for matric students, new clothing, food parcels, hygiene packs and cooking utensils will follow once people rebuild their homes,” the statement said.

– African News Agency

