General 30.7.2019 02:16 pm

Water and sanitation department welcomes significant increase in Western Cape dam levels

ANA
South Africa - Cape Town - 28 July 2019 - Berg River Dam. Two dams in the Western Cape are at 100% capacity  the Berg River and Steenbras Upper dams. On Monday, the Berg River Dam in Franschhoek was 92.9% full but it started overflowing on Tuesday and the sluice gates had to be opened. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

South Africa - Cape Town - 28 July 2019 - Berg River Dam. Two dams in the Western Cape are at 100% capacity  the Berg River and Steenbras Upper dams. On Monday, the Berg River Dam in Franschhoek was 92.9% full but it started overflowing on Tuesday and the sluice gates had to be opened. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

The levels of WCWSS are currently at 71.86% as compared to 56.46% at the same time last year.

The department of water and sanitation (DWS) on Tuesday welcomed a significant increase in dam levels across the Western Cape following recent rains.

According to the department, the rainfall, accompanied by snow that fell on the catchment areas of the province, have improved dam levels.

DWS spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said the fact that the ground was soaked had assisted the runoff from rainfall catchment areas to speedily flow into dams.

“This runoff will hopefully penetrate other water systems including ground water,” Ratau said.

He said the recent hydrological report suggested a notable improvement of the Western Cape Water Supply System (WCWSS) which included the largest dam in the province, Theewaterskloof.

The levels of WCWSS are currently at 71.86% as compared to 56.46% at the same time last year.

The Clanwilliam Dam in the West Coast Region continues to see a week on week improvement and is currently standing at 71.67%, which is 20% more than last week.

“As we [are] all aware, Western Cape receives winter rainfalls and this is the best time to practice water conservation initiatives, including driving down the demand and the use of municipal water, harvesting of rainwater, exploring and implementing alternative water sources, as well as recycling and the use of groundwater,” said Ratau.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
DA ‘delighted’ to win ward from ANC after removal of councillor for ‘transgressions’ 25.7.2019
Police close illegal shebeens in Thembalethu in southern Cape 24.7.2019
WCape human settlements MEC to hand over 52 title deeds in Cape Town 15.7.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition