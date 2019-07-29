Solidarity to take legal action against Denel, Brian Molefe

Trade union Solidarity will be serving court papers on the country’s ailing arms manufacturer, Denel, on Wednesday.

The legal action would include an urgent court application as well as investigations with a view to prosecution, said Solidarity.

Last year, the union submitted a dossier to Denel in which cases of alleged corruption and mismanagement were revealed.

Solidarity said the legal action formed part of its lawful tax protest campaign, which was started last weekend.

“The purpose of the legal action is to protect the money of Denel employees as well as the taxpayer’s money. We dare not be silent about the plundering of tax money any longer. Moreover, we should not let the tax plunderers get away with it,” said Dr. Dirk Hermann, Solidarity’s chief operating officer, on Monday.

Solidarity said it was planning similar steps against former Eskom directors.

“Solidarity will also ask advocate Gerrie Nel of AfriForum’s private prosecuting unit to institute private prosecution against former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe. This comes in the wake of the National Prosecuting Authority not having started prosecution following criminal charges Solidarity had brought against Molefe. Solidarity also plans to bring an application to have the SAA placed in business rescue,” said Hermann.

– African News Agency (ANA)

