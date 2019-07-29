General 29.7.2019 02:06 pm

Two-year-old dies after falling into a drain in Thabong, Free State

ANA
File image.

Police urge parents to be aware of where their children are playing, as well as with whom.

Free State police said on Monday it had opened an inquest docket to investigate the death of a toddler who fell into a drain at Jantoor Hostel in Thabong.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Mamello Mokhuoane said the two-year-old fell into the drain on Sunday at around 2pm.

“It is alleged that the toddler was playing with her friends when she fell in the one-meter drains and drowned. Her father rushed her to hospital in a private vehicle and [she] was declared dead on arrival.”

Mokhuoane urged parents to be aware of where their children were playing, as well as with whom they were playing at all times.

“It is pivotal for children of a tender age to be under the supervision of adults at all times to ensure that they are safe.”

– African News Agency

