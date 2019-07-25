Cosatu calls for ‘economic, political isolation’ of King Mswati, eSwatini govt

The Congress of SA Trade Unions on Thursday called for action against eSwatini’s absolute monarch King Mswati and his government, accusing him of continuing to expose eSwatini citizens to hardships and exploitation.

“We will not sit idle while the monarchy ill-treats its people. What makes this more sad is that both the African Union and SA Development Community are colluding with the regime and condoning this subjugation. People of eSwatini deserve institutions that will represent their aspirations of freedom of choice and freedom of speech,” Cosatu in KwaZulu-Natal said in a statement.

There is no quality healthcare programme and the education system remains untransformed while media freedom is nonexistent, the labour federation said.

“The State is paralysed and the country is on the verge of collapse. People are dying because of the failing health system, children and women are raped, workers are striking and protesting for wage increases, taxes have escalated exorbitantly; university students are targeted and the judiciary is centralised by individuals. The feudal state is failing to comprehend the demands of its citizens while some questionable and corrupt characters in the business community are looking at eSwatini as a business haven.”

A series of campaigns would be launched in KwaZulu-Natal and neighbouring provinces as a “fight back against the dictatorship” in eSwatini. The first picket will take place on Friday at the Golela border post outside Pongola at 10am.

“The federation calls on all progressive forces to agitate for the economic and political isolation of the Mswati government. This campaign needs to be strengthened and intensified so that the exploited and oppressed people of Swaziland can be freed from the shackles of the Mswati regime.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

