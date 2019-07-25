General 25.7.2019 09:57 am

City Power customers unable to buy electricity as virus hits website

ANA
File image.

Customers would have to wait for hours before being able to recharge with power at the height of winter, the company said.

Electricity utility City Power, which is owned by the Johannesburg municipality, said on Thursday it had been been hit by a virus, leading to a blackout of its IT systems and leaving customers frustrated at not being able to buy electricity via its website.

“The virus has attacked our database and other software, impacting most of our applications and networks,” spokesman Isaac Mangena said.

“This has affected our customers’ ability to vend, that is buying electricity, upload invoices, or access our website. It may also affect our response to some outages as the system to order and dispatch material is affected.”

Mangena said City Power’s IT team had been working since early morning to fix the problem.

“We are hoping to have a solution by midday. We apologise to the customers for the inconvenience this is causing to them,” he said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

