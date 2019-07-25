Free State police search for missing four-year-old girl

Free State police are searching for a four-year-old girl who went missing in Selosesha in Thaba Nchu on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Martin Xuma said the child, Naledi Chaka, had been playing with friends near her home in Zone Two.

Her mother Matshitso Chaka told police that according to the girl’s friends, at about 5pm a “tall male” asked her to walk with him with the promise of sweets.

“The little girl was wearing blue pants, grey and pink jacket, and black running shoes. Police have resumed with investigations and on Wednesday… they found her black running shoes and blue pants three streets away from her home,” Xuma said.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Warrant Officer Thabang Lepoqo on 083 969 7907 or 082 784 3332.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.