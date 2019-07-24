Unions threaten strike action as dispute declared with SANParks

The Health & Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (HOSPERSA) on Wednesday announced that it has declared a dispute against South African National Parks (SANParks), following months of protracted wage negotiations.

Two other unions at SANParks are also party to the dispute. Together with HOSPERSA, which it the biggest of the trio, these unions have embroiled in a wage dispute with the authority that owns the Kruger National Park (KNP), a major tourist attraction.

The parties deadlocked after all recognised unions rejected SANParks’ final wage increase offer of 5,5%, and have demanded a 11,5% wage increase.

“It is unfortunate that parties are yet to agree on an increase for SANParks employees,” said HOSPERSA Public Relations Officer Kevin Halama.

“Throughout these negotiations, SANParks have remained inflexible and unwilling to pay an increase that would soften the economic challenges faced by our members who feel the pinch of rising prices which continues to diminish their earnings.

“Declaring a dispute against SANParks is the next available vehicle at our disposal to try and end the impasse.”

Halama said if the unions fail to reach an agreement at the CCMA, field rangers, field guides, petrol attendants, receptionists and hut attendants could soon embark on a strike.

He said such a move would bring services to a “resounding halt” at all of the 21 national parks managed by SANParks across South Africa, warned Halama.

“Together with the two other unions, close to 5,000 employees could down tools and this could affect day-to-day services like room service and bush walks while petrol filling stations could remain unmanned. Visitors booking confirmations would also be affected,” added Halama.

“While the employer argues that its current offer is fair, we have a mandate from our members to negotiate for a better offer and are amicable to move from our current position provided the employer improves on its offer.

“We remain adamant that parties can still end the impasse as industrial action of this nature will negatively impact the country’s tourism revenue, conservation efforts at some of the parks and our member’s income.”

The unions have now referred the matter to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) for conciliation to try and end the impasse.

Halama said if the CCMA fails to resolve the dispute, a certificate of outcome declaring that unions can embark on industrial action as the next course of action will be issued by the commissioner.

Last month workers downed tools at the Kruger National Park, but SANParks management said it had resolved the matter and workers had returned to their duties.

Letaba and Olifants rest camps were temporarily affected when members of staff failed to report for duty on June 23 due to a labour dispute.

“We are happy that our colleagues have agreed to return to work and I sincerely apologise to our visitors who were inconvenienced during this time,” Glenn Phillips, Managing Executive of the KNP said at the time.

SANParks is yet to comment on the latest labour dispute.

– African News Agency (ANA)

