SAPS mourns long-serving former Major General Mike Fryer

The South African Police Service has sent condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of former Major General Michael Fryer, who died of natural causes at his home on Friday.

Fryer retired from the SAPS after 37 years of service between 1973 and 2010.

“Major General Fryer was enlisted as a student constable in 1973 and rose up the ranks to the level of captain in 1992,” the SAPS said in a statement.

In 1995 he was appointed senior superintendent (colonel) and to the rank of director (brigadier) in 1997. In 2004, he was made assistant commissioner for specialised operations at visible policing, which in 2010 became the rank of major general, a post he held until retirement.

Fryer will be remembered as a founding and long-serving member and commander in the SAPS’s elite special task force.

“Fryer also served with distinction, representing South Africa and flying the flag high as the commissioner of the United Nations – African Union Mission in Darfur between 2007 and 2010. During his tenure he was awarded a number of medals including for loyal service, outstanding service, and meritorious service,” said the SAPS.

It said Fryer would be remembered by all who crossed paths with him as a man who served his country with dedication, distinction, courage and loyalty.

A memorial service for the law enforcement veteran was scheduled for Tuesday in Pretoria.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.