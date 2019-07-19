Numsa wage talks with Road Accident Fund deadlock

Wage negotiations have deadlocked between the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the Road Accident Fund (RAF), the union said on Friday.

Numsa said it met the employer on Thursday under the auspices of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) for wage talks.

The union is demanding a nine percent wage increase and 13th cheque.

Numsa claims the employer on Thursday withdrew the initial offer of seven percent increase and are now offering zero percent and also rejected the demand for a 13th cheque.

“It is outrageous that RAF is denying workers an increase and offering zero per cent increase, and are also rejecting the demand for a 13th cheque,” the union said in a statement.

“The management is provoking workers into embarking on strike action. Both Numsa and RAF management have exchanged draft picketing rules, so that we can work on a final document.”

RAF was not immediately available for comment.

The two parties will be meeting again with the CCMA on July 29, to finalise picketing rules.

– African News Agency (ANA)

