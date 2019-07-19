General 19.7.2019 02:06 pm

Elderly man dies in house fire in Uitenhage

Photo: Stock image

The cause of the fire is unknown and police have opened an inquest docket.

A 76-year-old Uitenhage man died after his shack was engulfed by flames in Kwanobuhle, Eastern Cape police said in a statement on Friday.

Police spokesperson, Captain Gerda Swart, said Nontozinzima Nkwinti was asleep at his home in Kwatsha Crescent when his shack caught alight on Thursday night.

The police and the fire department were summoned to the scene and the fire was extinguished. Swart said it was only after the fire had been extinguished that his body was discovered. The cause of the fire was unknown and police have opened an inquest docket.

