Jeppe Girls High School honours Madiba by crocheting over 700 blankets

To honour and commemorate the spirit and legacy of renowned statesman, Nelson Mandela on Thursday, Jeppe Girls High School has taken the task to prove that charity begins at home by crocheting over 700 blankets.

The school has partnered with former student, businesswoman, actress and founder of the initiative, 67 Blankets for Mandela Day, Carolyn Steyn.

Principal Dina Goncalves said she was delighted with the progress and impact the project had made in the community so far.

“The grades have outdone themselves because we have managed to reach 770 blankets which will be distributed to the needy. The spirit of the community is very large in giving and we hope that everyone will feel our love when they wear our blankets,” Goncalves said.

While celebrating Mandela Day, the school also celebrated its centenary year.

Pupil Marlene Angwafor said the project taught her to care for other people.

“Over the years it been a project we have adopted. They teach us to care for others so, in life, I’m sure I’ll carry that with me,” she said.

Meanwhile, Steyn said that 67 Blankets for Mandela Day was founded in 2013 a day after Mandela’s birthday on her husband’s birthday.

“I basically reached out to people on Facebook because I realised that I can’t make 67 blankets alone and I had learned to crochet at Jeppe Girls,” said Steyn.

She said the project gained momentum after the producer of soapie Generations, Mfundi Vundla, reached out to her and they were featured on the famous telenovela.

“This will be our sixth year on Generations, it really put us on the map and the media has been extremely supportive,” she said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

