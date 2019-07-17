NUM demands action against Eskom supervisor accused of assaulting subordinate

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) KwaZulu-Natal Region on Wednesday slammed Eskom management for allegedly being hesitant in taking action against a supervisor accused of bullying.

Earlier this month, the NUM reported the matter to Eskom management and demanded that the supervisor face disciplinary action.

The supervisor, who is working for Eskom at Nongoma operation, allegedly assaulted his subordinate while performing duties.

Vusi Manana, NUM Eskom shop steward in KZN, said the union was disappointed by Eskom management’s delays.

“This to us demonstrates that the Eskom management is out to protect the supervisor because it is refusing to suspend the perpetrator,” Manana said.

“The management is also refusing to further investigate the incident even though there is enough evidence showing that an employee was assaulted while conducting his duty.”

Manana said Eskom management was continuously playing delaying tactics and was protecting its supervisor at the expense of an ordinary employee. Eskom was not immediately available to respond to these allegations.

Manana said the NUM would be looking at privately investigating the labour practice and alleged violation of occupational health and safety act by Eskom.

“We want to remind Eskom management that we still remember how they treated other reported cases of assault before. No urgency of work will or must ever compromise the lives of workers and be allowed to remain unattended,” Manana said.

“We demand that Eskom must pay the employee’s medical costs. Failing to do so would result in legal action being taken against Eskom management.”

– African News Agency

