Alexandra power station on fire again

Half of Alexandra township in Johannesburg is currently without power after a fire again gutted the Vasco Da Gama switching substation earlier on Tuesday, said City Power in a statement.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the cause of the fire was not yet clear but vandalism was suspected.

“Technicians and operators have been dispatched to determine the extent of the damage. We do not know when electricity will be restored,” said Mangena.

The affected substation is the same one that caught fire about two weeks ago, plunging most of Alexandra into darkness but the damaging cables were restored.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.