Outa calls for Aurora court case to be televised

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said on Monday that there was no reason that the case against Aurora Empowerment Systems directors should not be televised, because the matter was of public interest.

“There should be no reason to object to the trial being televised as this case is in the public interest. The environmental damaged caused by the directors’ recklessness has life-long effects on the land and the people who live on it or close by,” said Outa Chief Legal Officer Advocate Stefanie Fick.

On Monday, the case against three former Aurora directors, including a nephew of former president Jacob Zuma, Khulubuse Zuma, and a grandson of Nelson Mandela, Zondwa Mandela, where they face charges under the National Water Act, was postponed by the Springs Magistrate’s Court for the magistrate to make a ruling on the application by the media to have cameras present in court.

Zuma, Mandela and Thulani Ngubane are accused of looting the Grootvlei gold mine and releasing untreated water into a natural stream into the Blesbokspruit, which drains into the Vaal River.

Outa said in a statement that they were demonstrating outside the Springs Magistrate’s Court, calling for a swift trial.

“It is important for us to show the court and the people of South Africa that this important matter requires our full attention. This is the first time in South Africa that mine directors are being held liable for environmental damage and it is a precedent-setting case,” said Fick.

“OUTA lobbied the National Prosecuting Authority for two years to get the case into court.”

The matter was postponed to August 7, for the ruling on the media being present in court.

– African News Agency (ANA)

