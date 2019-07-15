General 15.7.2019 09:31 am

Eskom cuts power supply to some Soweto residents despite them paying their bills – Mashaba

ANA
South Africa - Johannesburg - 05 June 2019 - Executive Mayor for the City of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

South Africa - Johannesburg - 05 June 2019 - Executive Mayor for the City of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Through correspondence with the mayor, he says the families have proved their accounts are fully paid.

State-owned power utility Eskom has unfairly cut off supply to some residents of Soweto township who are up to date with their bill payments, said Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.

In a statement on Sunday, Mashaba said he would visit the six affected families in the Soweto areas of Braamfischer and Orlando plunged into darkness after Eskom cut off electricity to large areas of the township, to highlight their plight and demand an immediate resolution on their behalf.

“The families have been without electricity for up to two weeks after Eskom cut off power to their homes as part of credit management processes,” he said.

“Eskom insists that Soweto residents owe it about R18 billion. However, through correspondence with the office of the executive mayor, the families have been able to prove that their Eskom accounts are fully paid up.”

“Despite this, these innocent families now live in darkness because the power utility has lumped them together with residents who have not paid their Eskom accounts, some for a number of years,” he added.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Eskom only meets peak demand half the time 12.7.2019
Mashaba enters Eskom’s Soweto fray ‘on behalf of paying customers’ 12.7.2019
China Development Bank loan on track, says Eskom’s Mabuza 11.7.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition