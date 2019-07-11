Nelson Mandela Bay invests R5m for new tipper trucks

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality on Thursday unveiled its R5 million investment into five new seven-ton tipper trucks.

Headed by the Roads and Transport Directorate, the trucks will be used for the maintenance of the city’s roads, including potholes, waterworks, sewerage and electricity road reinstatements.

Member of the mayoral committee for roads and transport Rosie Daaminds said that in time the fleet would grow.

“The acquisition of these new trucks will be used [more] in the maintenance of roads than to outsource municipal services, resulting [in] more millions from the ratepayers. With time, we will add more fleet to allow the municipality to improve quality service delivery.”

Executive mayor Mongameli Bobani said the additional fleet would improve turnaround time for teams responding to complaints logged with the call centre.

“This is a journey we have taken as this administration to boost our fleet for accelerated services delivery to the residents of the Metro. We promised after passing the people’s budget, that we will hit the ground and we are doing that. We have spent R5 million to boost our fleet,” said Bobani.

– African News Agency

