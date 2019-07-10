Port Alfred beach closed after shark attacks surfer

A surfer was bitten on the leg by a shark at East Beach in Port Alfred on Wednesday morning, according to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the surfer was bitten at around 10.30am by what appeared to be a juvenile Great White shark.

The local surfer, in his early twenties, was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

Lambinon said the NSRI urged extra caution at the Port Alfred beach area in light of the shark incident.

According to the NSRI, the Ndlambe Municipality had since closed the beach until further notice and would send an alert when the cautionary advisory was lifted.

– African News Agency

