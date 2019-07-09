Lesotho army horses die of hunger – Bloemfontein SPCA

Sixty-eight horses belonging to Lesotho’s military have been confiscated by the Bloemfontein Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals on the grounds of animal cruelty.

After receiving complaints about horses dying of hunger, the SPCA investigated and found that six of the animals had already died. Another three were in terrible pain and could not get up. After concluding they were completely dehydrated, inspectors put the animals down.

Bloemfontein SPCA senior inspector Reinet Meyer said: “In the camp where the horses were, there was absolutely no food or grass to eat. The horses were … starving.

“They just stood there and there was absolutely no emotion in them. The horses were so depressing. They just stayed in one place in the field and did not move at all.”

The SPCA said only one officer from the Lesotho government’s army was on duty on the farm to look after the animals and there was no veterinarian to treat those that were ill.

“Some of the horses are completely blind in the eyes and struggle to see. Some of the horses also have cancer crops on them and are in extremely poor condition,” Meyer said.

“Some of the horses’ hooves are severely damaged and they really struggle to walk. Some of them also showed signs of lameness. Some of the horses also have skin conditions and the fur is in extremely poor condition.”

Bloemfontein SPCA inspector Tebogo Maswanganye said a complaint of animal cruelty had been laid against all those involved.

– African News Agency

