Cele to visit families of victims who were shot and killed in Cape Town

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Monday arrived at Philippi East police station in Cape Town to address policing issues after several shooting incidents in the area, which has claimed 11 lives since Friday.

Cele, along with South African Police Service management, is expected to visit the families of crime victims who were shot and killed over the weekend.

On Friday night at around 11pm, police were alerted to the discovery of six bodies of women between the ages of 18 and 26 at a home in Marcus Garvey. The women were shot dead by unknown suspects, said police spokesperson FC van Wyk in a statement on Sunday.

“The motive for the murders is unknown at this stage. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated and more information cannot be released at this stage,” he said.

On Saturday night, in two separate shooting incidents, five men aged between 18 and 39 were shot dead and another was wounded.

“The motive for these shooting incidents remains the subject of an intensive police investigation,” Van Wyk said.

“From an investigation perspective, detectives with crime intelligence are hard at work following leads that could result in the arrest of the perpetrators of these incidents.”

Meanwhile, community members with any information about the shootings were urged to contact the police or Crime Stop. He said that all information received would be treated as confidential.

“Western Cape police undertake to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and safety, as well as calm, restored in the area. A further appeal is made to community members to remain calm and allow the police to apprehend those involved,” Van Wyk said.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.