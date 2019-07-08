Ntabankulu water supply back to normal

Alfred Nzo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape on Monday announced that it has opened Ntabankulu water treatment works after it was closed last week, following allegations of suspected poisoning and the vandalisation of 160mm PVC main bulk pipe by alleged protesters.

On Thursday last week, laboratory results found no poison or any hazardous chemical in both Ntabankulu Dam and Ntabankulu Water Treatment Plant.

The treatment works had to remain closed as the municipality was busy repairing the vandalised bulk pipeline, so as to ensure sufficient water inflow to the treatment plant.

Mayor Sixolile Mehlomakhulu said the municipality spent R160,000 on these repairs. He said it was unfortunate that the municipality had to spend money repairing vandalised infrastructure which could have assisted communities who did not have such infrastructure.

“I call upon all communities in our district to desist from damaging their infrastructure whenever they want to voice their dissatisfaction about anything, we are here to engage with them,” said Mehlomakhulu.

– African News Agency

