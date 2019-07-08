Mangaung facing planned power outages

The municipality of Mangaung said on Monday that there would be power cuts due to construction and maintenance of the network.

“The power may be restored without warning at any time during the shutdown period and all installations must, therefore, be treated as live and dangerous,” said municipality spokesperson Lele Mamatu.

The municipality said the power shutdown was scheduled to begin on Tuesday and the alternative date would be Thursday between 9am and 12pm.

“Should your power not be interrupted within one hour of the scheduled starting time, please ignore this notice as the scheduled maintenance has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. You will receive another notice in due course.”

– African News Agency

