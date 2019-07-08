General 8.7.2019 09:57 am

Mangaung facing planned power outages

ANA
File image: ANA

File image: ANA

The municipality says the power shutdown is scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

The municipality of Mangaung said on Monday that there would be power cuts due to construction and maintenance of the network.

“The power may be restored without warning at any time during the shutdown period and all installations must, therefore, be treated as live and dangerous,” said municipality spokesperson Lele Mamatu.

The municipality said the power shutdown was scheduled to begin on Tuesday and the alternative date would be Thursday between 9am and 12pm.

“Should your power not be interrupted within one hour of the scheduled starting time, please ignore this notice as the scheduled maintenance has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. You will receive another notice in due course.”

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ekurhuleni working on resolving frequent electricity supply disruptions in Germiston 5.7.2019
Tshwane electricity tariff fight heads to court 5.7.2019
Afriforum intervenes in Tshwane tariff increases 1.7.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition