Police on high alert for Durban July weekend

KwaZulu-Natal police on Friday said that they would be on high alert during the Vodacom Durban July over the weekend.

“Police and other security agencies will be on high alert during the Vodacom Durban July this weekend and after party event at Moses Mabhida People’s Park. Planning between the SAPS, Security Clusters and the event coordinators has been on-going for weeks,” South African Police Services (SAPS) spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said in a statement.

“A pro-active approach which resulted in successful events previously, has been adopted for this event.”

Gwala said police officers and personnel would be in and around both areas of events as well as around Durban to tackle any problems which might disrupt the events.

“The race course gates will be opened from 10am and there will be other parallel events which will be monitored by police until next morning.”

Gwala said police and other law enforcement would monitor these events and ensure that there was peace and stability.

“Spectators and horse racing fans must behave themselves and enjoy the entertainments. No sharp instruments and no firearms are allowed in both events. The police will clamp down on those who break the law.”

The police urged all people attending the Durban July to protect their valuables whilst at the race course and use alternative transportation if they would be consuming alcohol.

“If they are indulging in alcohol they must be dropped off and picked up or alternatively use a cab. Those who found drinking and driving will be arrested.”

Gwala said that whilst on the race course, people needed to be aware of criminals who may be mingling with the crowd so they should not leave any valuables unattended.

“We are appealing to those who will be using the parking facility to make sure they do not leave their valuables exposed in their vehicles and they must make sure that their vehicles are locked at all times. The roads near Greyville race course including DLI Avenue, Avondale and Gladys Manzi will be closed and monitored by the police.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

