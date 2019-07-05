Ekurhuleni working on resolving frequent electricity supply disruptions in Germiston

The Ekurhuleni municipality council said on Friday it was working on resolving frequent electricity supply disruptions in the Germiston area, triggered by the failure of one of power utility Eskom’s transformers at a substation in Wadeville.

It said this had resulted in limited supply capacity and switching configurations to customers within the supply area of the substation.

The council said the replacement of the Eskom transformer was expected to be completed by July 13.

“A new 11,000-volt cable was temporarily installed and commissioned on 3 July to enable [the] load to be distributed between two primary substations, and this will lead to more load being accommodated,” it said.

In the medium term, the city of Ekurhuleni said a new security tender would be in place by the end of July to make provision for special early warning notifications to a control centre before cable theft took place.

Video cameras and pepper spray alarm systems and more equipment would also be installed in substations and all cameras and early warning notifications would be monitored reaction teams dispatched as and when required.

“All meter-tampering will be followed up [on] and necessary actions [will be] taken,” it said, adding that illegal connections would also be removed and urging customers to use electricity sparingly during times of shortages.

– African News Agency (ANA)

