North West to fight gangsterism, says Mokgoro

The North West is developing a provincial anti-gangsterism strategy to ensure an integrated approach in the fight against social ills, Premier Job Mokgoro said on Friday.

“We have seen a disturbing trend of social ills manifesting themselves in various communities across the province, most especially the culture of gangsterism on the western corridor of our province in areas such as Bloemhof, Maquassi, Jouberton and Khuma and Kanana,” he said.

“We are therefore developing a provincial anti-gangsterism strategy to ensure an integrated approach in the fight against social ills. This initiative is being led by the office of the premier, relevant stakeholders, organised community structures and affected municipalities.”

He said the province would also roll out court watch programme in this financial year, to ensure that cases that were before the courts were not easily withdrawn or removed from the court roll.

He said 15 court visits would be conducted in the next 300 days to further make sure that any delays were communicated to the South African Police Service for improved service to communities across the province.

He said stock theft was a serious crime that robs rural communities, subsistence farmers and breeders of their only means of survival.

“We have resolved to make resources available to encourage community and stock owner participation where stock owners and communities will be educated on issues relating to brand marking and the safekeeping of their stock.”

– African News Agency

