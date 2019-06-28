North West to convene mining indaba to address housing in the province

The North West will convene a mining indaba in December this year to address the role of the mining houses in the province in relation to the provision of housing, Premier Job Mokgoro said on Friday.

He said the indaba would also address the role of mining companies in beneficiation, royalties and the impact of their social labour plans in all areas in which they conduct their business in the province.

“We will continue to engage the Mining Council on frank conversations to work together for the benefit of the region,” he said in his state of the province address.

North West is the home of platinum and chrome mines in the Rustenburg area and gold in the Klerksdorp areas. The presence of mining had resulted in mushrooming of the informal settlement in areas near the mines.

Mokgoro said since the pronouncement of the Economic Stimulus and Recovery Plan by the president in September last year, the province had, in response, crafted a range of measures that would ignite economic activities, restore investors’ confidence, prevent further job losses, create new jobs and address some urgent challenges that affected the growth and sustainability of small businesses in the province.

“We have set aside R5 million for the current financial year to support 10 qualifying small businesses in distress through Business Rescue Program; targeting distressed businesses to support them with turnaround and retention interventions in order to avoid job losses,” he said.

About 320 informal traders would benefit from the R4 million that has been set aside for skilling and resourcing the informal sector to stimulate economic activities in local areas.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.