ANC Women’s League mourns member who died during Cape Town protest

The African National Congress Women’s League in the Western Cape on Thursday said it was mourning the death of fighter for women’s and children’s rights, Andiswa Ndevu, who died in a multiple motor vehicle accident during a violent protest at the corner of Lansdowne and Symphony Way in Cape Town this week.

ANCWL Western Cape provincial coordinator Lulama Jelele said in a statement: “It is with deep sadness that we share the news that our dear Women’s League Comrade, Andiswa Ndevu, has passed on. On behalf of the Western Cape ANCWL, we would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the Ndevu family, children, and comrades. We wish them strength as they deal with this tragic loss. We will sorely miss her.”

According to reports, Ndevu was trying to escape violent protests at the corner of Lansdowne and Symphony Way, an intersection that links Crossroads, Delft and Luzuko, when a car in front of her was stoned, and as she attempted to make a u-turn, another vehicle drove into hers. She died at the scene.

According to the ANCWL, Ndevu was a member in good standing of the ANC and ANCWL in Ward 42 Gugulethu. “At the time of her passing, she was working hard fighting for the rights of children and women. As we mourn the death of Cde Andiswa, the ANCWL appreciates the role she played and the contribution she made in building the ANCWL in our province,” said Jelele.

– African News Agency

