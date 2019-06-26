General 26.6.2019 07:40 pm

Agrizzi set to appear before Equality Court in k-word hate speech case

ANA
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, right, arrives at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, 6 February 2019. Picture: Jacques Nelles

This follows Agrizzi’s testimony at the Zondo State Capture Commission of Inquiry in which he admitted to using racial slurs.

The Equality Court will hear the South African Human Rights Commission’s hate speech case against Mr Angelo Agrizzi in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, the commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Audio of Angelo Agrizzi on k-word tirade resurfaces

In the audio clip played at the inquiry, Agrizzi is heard using the K-word numerous times while laughing with the people with whom he was having a conversation.

The case will start at 8.30am in Court 15, the statement said.

African News Agency (ANA)

