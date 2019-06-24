General 24.6.2019 03:09 pm

Body of newborn found in a field in Rustenburg

File image.

Unfortunately, the newborn had been dead for some time and nothing could be done by paramedics.

The body of a newborn baby boy was found on Monday afternoon in a field in Tlhabane in Rustenburg, paramedics said.

Russel Meiring, the spokesperson for private ambulance service ER24, said paramedics were called to the scene in the North West province after a member of the public had spotted the body.

“On arrival at 12.40am, ER24 medics found the body of the baby boy lying among a large pile of refuse. Unfortunately, the newborn had been dead for some time. Nothing could be done by paramedics and he was declared dead,” said Meiring.

The details surrounding the incident were being investigated, Meiring added.

– African News Agency

