Weekend eight-hour powercut planned for Boksburg

This power interruption is reportedly due to the installation of new additional switchgear at a substation.

The city of Ekurhuleni has warned Boksburg residents of a planned eight-hour powercut for Saturday.

“Residents in Boksburg are informed of an intermittent electricity supply interruption on 29 June 2019, from 8 am to 4 pm. This power interruption is due to installation of a new additional switchgear at S76 Boksburg Substation,” said the city of Ekurhuleni in a terse statement on Monday.

Affected areas include Parkdene and the Boksburg CBD.

“Residents are warned to treat all electrical installations as live at all times. The City of Ekurhuleni apologises for any inconvenience caused,” said the statement issued by Nhlanhla Cebekhulu, the divisional head: communication and media relations, city of Ekurhuleni.

– African News Agency

