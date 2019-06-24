Kruger National Park resolves weekend labour dispute, visitors welcome

The Kruger National Park (KNP) has resolved labour disputes that resulted in some workers failing to report for duty at the weekend.

In a statement on Monday, South African National Parks (SANParks) management said, “Services at two rest camps in the KNP were affected when members of staff failed to report for duty at Letaba and Olifants on Sunday 23 June 2019 due to a labour dispute.”

SANParks said management and union shop stewards met until late on Sunday afternoon where it was resolved that workers would return to their posts while their concerns were being addressed.

Reacting to the weekend dispute with members of staff, the managing executive of the KNP, Glenn Phillips, said: “We are happy that our colleagues have agreed to return to work and I sincerely apologise to our visitors who were inconvenienced during this time.”

SANParks said visitors who were intending to travel to the KNP for the school holidays were welcome.

“There is no need to cancel any bookings as the situation has been resolved,” said the statement.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.