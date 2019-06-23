KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Mshengu concerned about school violence in Efolweni area

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu on Sunday expressed concern about the spate of violent incidents at schools in the Efolweni area, south of Durban.

This followed the latest incident in which two security guards were shot and wounded by unknown assailants in the early hours of Saturday morning at Folweni High School, the education department said in a statement.

The area where this incident happened was the same area where an educator was brutally killed two weeks ago. Folweni High School was also the same school where a pupil stabbed another pupil to death in a dispute over a cellphone just a few years ago.

It was reported that on Saturday morning, two SGB-paid security guards were patrolling at the school premises when they were both shot, one in the leg and the other in the chest. The security guard who was shot in the chest is in a critical condition in hospital.

During this incident, Quantum minibus engines and gearboxes donated for the purposes of practicals for mechanical technology were stolen. The school admin block and the computer and science laboratories were also badly damaged.

“We are generally very concerned about the incidents of violence in our schools, but it seems Efolweni area is one area that we need to zoom into very closely,” Mshengu said.

“We wish both security guards, especially the one who is still in the intensive care unit, a speedy recovery. Violence in our schools is a very serious matter and this incident shows that provision of security guards in schools cannot be the only solution for this scourge. As a society we need to work together and find lasting and well thought [out] solutions to this problem,” Mshengu said.

– African News Agency

