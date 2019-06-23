SA companies optimistic about Africa Big 7 exhibition in Johannesburg, says dti

Companies funded by the trade and industry department (dti) through its export marketing and investment assistance (EMIA) scheme to showcase their products at the South African national pavilion during the Africa Big 7 exhibition in Johannesburg are optimistic about the show, it emerged on Sunday.

The show, at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, will run from Sunday to June 25, the dti said in a statement.

The Africa Big 7 is the annual meeting place for food and beverage professionals across the continent who visit to source, meet, and gain insight into the latest developments in the industry. The dti has funded 23 companies with the aim of showcasing local manufacturing capability to boost exports of South African products while simultaneously increasing intra-Africa trade.

Winelands Pork – based in Bellville in Cape Town – operations manager responsible for Africa Henry Shaw said the magnitude of the trade fair provided them with an opportunity to source new markets in Africa for exporting their value-added products.

According to Tweeter Quail director Linda Cronje, the show presents an opportunity to showcase her bottled quail eggs and quail meat and expand her market. Cronje said she hoped to attract partners or investors to help the company grow and be able to supply the international export market.

“We are looking forward to the Africa Big 7 show, as it has an excellent reputation for matchmaking opportunities with importers, business persons, and investors. This is a huge opportunity to us,” Cronje said.

Lefakong Farming director Maboang Matlou said she was excited and looking forward to forging relationships with potential buyers, and most importantly, spreading the benefits of the moringa, also known as the drumstick tree or horseradish tree.

“We hope the show will afford an opportunity to increase our network base, make sales, and benchmark our products out there. We are passionate about health and wellness and therefore invest in growing quality and true organic moringa leaves, which we agro-process into powder, capsules, and teas; our main focus is producing blended tea and moringa infused ice teas,” Matlou said.

According to Deputy Trade and Industry Minister Nomalungelo Gina, the dti’s national pavilion will showcase local manufacturing capability to boost the export of South African products and increase intra-Africa trade. Most importantly, it will stimulate discussions on issues impacting the agro-processing sector and promote partnerships and collaboration.

Gina said the show was an opportunity for South African companies to join over 250 exhibitors from over 45 countries and to fly the South African flag in some niche food and beverage categories, such as wine, ginger gemmer, soy products, and preserved fruits.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.