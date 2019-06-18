Joburg warns of 54-hour water cuts due to major Rand Water shutdown

Joburg Water on Tuesday said that Rand Water, which was the main bulk water supplier, was planning a major shutdown that would affect all its reservoirs and towers in terms of water supply for 54 hours from next Monday, June 24.

Nico de Jager, MMC for environment and infrastructure services, said the shutdown would be on the B11 pipeline to install a 2,500mm Butterfly valve from Lethabo to Vereeniging pumping station.

De Jager said this would result in the limited water supply to all Rand Water customers.

“Please note that this does not necessarily mean that there will be no water during the 54 hours shutdown period, however, due to the extremely long hours, some of the areas may experience a shortage of water or low pressure,” de Jager said.

“Johannesburg Water appeals to all residents of the city of Johannesburg to use water sparingly during the shutdown in order to avoid a complete no-water situation and reminds all that that level 1 water restrictions are still in place.”

The shutdown will also affect a number of municipalities across the Gauteng Province.

– African News Agency

