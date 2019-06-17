General 17.6.2019 02:48 pm

SA soldiers and Mozambique border police involved in shooting incident

ANA
SANDF. File Image.

SANDF. File Image.

A Board of Inquiry will be convened to determine causes of the incident.

South African soldiers and Mozambique police have been involved in a shooting incident along the border in KwaZulu-Natal, prompting a board of inquiry into the matter.

“The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) can confirm that a shooting incident occurred between the South African soldiers and Mozambican Border Police in the area of Ndumo, east of Farazella along the RSA-Mozambique border on Sunday, 16 June 2019 at about 16:00,” said a terse statement issued by the SA department of defence on Monday.

“Our soldiers were conducting routine patrol as part of borderline protection when this incident occurred. Details around this incident are still sketchy and reasons for the shooting are not yet known. A Board of Inquiry will be convened to determine causes of the incident.”

 – African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘Ghost soldier’ nearly took part in Ramaphosa’s inauguration – report 2.6.2019
Two arrested for possession of SANDF explosives 30.5.2019
May the Force be with you 27.5.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition