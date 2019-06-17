SA soldiers and Mozambique border police involved in shooting incident

South African soldiers and Mozambique police have been involved in a shooting incident along the border in KwaZulu-Natal, prompting a board of inquiry into the matter.

“The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) can confirm that a shooting incident occurred between the South African soldiers and Mozambican Border Police in the area of Ndumo, east of Farazella along the RSA-Mozambique border on Sunday, 16 June 2019 at about 16:00,” said a terse statement issued by the SA department of defence on Monday.

“Our soldiers were conducting routine patrol as part of borderline protection when this incident occurred. Details around this incident are still sketchy and reasons for the shooting are not yet known. A Board of Inquiry will be convened to determine causes of the incident.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

