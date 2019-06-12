General 12.6.2019 01:03 pm

Police minister condemns shooting of Anti-Gang Unit members

ANA
SOUTH AFRICA - Cape Town - 20 May 2019 -ANC NEC member Bheki Cele at the Garden Court hotel in Cape Town,where the party had a Special NEC meeting .Photograph ;Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cele says two of the six attacked AGU members were in a critical condition and four others were receiving medical attention.

Police Minister General Bheki Cele on Wednesday condemned the shooting and attack of six Anti-Gang Unit members in the Samora Machel precinct in the morning while on a tracing operation of suspects.

Cele said Anti-Gang Unit members had just apprehended one suspect who led them to another suspect sought for serious crime when shots came from one of the shacks in the Sweet Home Farm informal settlement.

“The area is difficult to access with a terrain that is poorly lit and shacks are erected close to each other,” said Cele.

Cele said two of the six attacked AGU members were in a critical condition and four others were receiving medical attention. He said the South African Police Service Management had issued a 72- hour activation plan and wished a speedy recovery to the six AGU members.

“Attacking members of the South African Police Service is an attack on the state. Safety of our men and women in blue remains high on the agenda of the SAPS and is at the heart of the SAPS’s strategic imperatives to ensure the safety of our members,” said Cele.

The police minister said he would visit hospitalised AGU members.

– African News Agency

