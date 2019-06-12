Sassa warns beneficiaries that grants unused for more than three months will lapse

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) warned on Tuesday that social grants that have not been claimed for more than three consecutive months will lapse.

In a statement, Sassa, which encouraged grant beneficiaries to collect the social grants monthly, said it always informed beneficiaries in advance before their grants lapsed.

The grants agency said beneficiaries had an opportunity to apply for the restoration of grants within 90 days from the date of the lapsing.

“If a beneficiary does not apply for the restoration of the social grant within 90 days of suspension, it can be interpreted as being unclaimed and will lapse. Thereafter, the beneficiary must make a new application,” Sassa said.

“To apply for the restoration of social grant, application should include the reason for not responding to request for review or the intention to suspend and a completion of the administrative process that determines how the beneficiary managed financially during the suspension.”

The agency said that the application for restoration must be supported by a letter from Sassa giving the reason for decision suspension or the lapsing of the grant.

Beneficiaries seeking more information should contact the toll-free on 0800 60 10 11 from 8am – 4pm Monday – Friday.

– African News Agency

