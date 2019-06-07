DA wishes Banyana Banyana luck in first game against Spain

The Democratic Alliance (DA) joined South Africans on Friday in wishing Banyana Bayana the best of luck as they take on Spain on Saturday in their first game to mark their debut in the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

“Banyana Banyana’s qualification for the World Cup is a historic moment for women’s sports in South Africa,” said DA sports, arts and culture spokesperson, Tsepo Mhlongo.

“We hope that their achievement in qualifying for the world cup will add momentum to the struggles that women have fought over the years to get equal recognition for their sporting achievements.”

Mhlongo said he believes that the national women’s football team has what it takes to compete with the best in the world and make South Africa proud.

“Coach Desiree Ellis has instilled a sense of belief and purpose in the side which has made them competitive and a joy to watch,” Mhlongo said.

“Banyana Banyana’s participation in the world cup will serve to inspire girls and young women in other sporting codes to aspire to play on the world stage.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.