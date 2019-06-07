Eid ushers in moments of religious culture

Eid has ushered in moments of religious culture, with the Indonesian Embassy in Pretoria leading some of the celebrations.

The sound of takbeer echoed in South Africa sky on Tuesday night after Jamiatul Ulama South Africa announced the 1st Shawwaal 1440 fatwa just after sunset.

On that night, the Indonesian Embassy in Pretoria held the last Ramadan breakfasting, Ramadan sermon as well as takbeer recitation at the Ambassador’s Residence in Waterkloof, Pretoria.

The Eid al-Fitr eve celebratory mood continued to Wednesday morning, with the Eid prayer and Eid Celebration which attracted at least 120 Indonesians who lived in Pretoria and Johannesburg.

Embassy’s staff, Darul Uloom students, Indonesian army forces members of the UN Peacekeeping Task Force in Congo, as well as Moslem fellows also attended the celebrations.

Unlike previous Eid al-Fitr celebration, this year the Indonesian Embassy in Pretoria invited Dr Imam Kamaludin Suratman, Dean of the Faculty of Sharia, University of Darussalam, Gontor, East Java, as imam and Khatib for the Ied prayer.

In his sermon titled “Return to the Qur’an”, Dr Kamaluddin expressed that the Holy Qur’an was a complete and noble guide for humankind to become compassionate, kind, and noble.

After the Eid prayer, all the guests then come together to “greet and forgive one another in the warmth of the halal bihalal”.

In his remarks, the ambassador of Indonesia to South Africa, H.E. Salman Al Farisi, expressed his hope that Eid al-Fitr could be the moment that united Indonesia, which now had entered a higher stage of national development which required full support from all the elements of the nation.

“To the Moslem in Indonesia, Ied al-Fitr is a special moment eagerly awaited. As one of the biggest Moslem population in the world, Ied al-Fitr serves not only as a religious moment, but it has also become part of a culture of Indonesia,” a statement from the embassy said.

“To relive these moments of culture, various special Ied al-Fitr dishes were also presented, including lontong (rice cakes), opor ayam (chicken with coconut milk) complete with sambal goreng krecek, typical Ied al-Fitr cakes such as kastengel and cheese sago, and sekoteng drinks.”

In addition, the celebration was also brightened by performances from guests.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.