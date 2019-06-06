Struggle stalwart Baba Andrew Mlangeni turns 94

Struggle stalwart and one of the last two surviving Rivonia trialists, Andrew Mlangeni, celebrates his 94th birthday on Thursday.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo wished him well on his birthday.

“The nation is honoured to have in its midst one of the few remaining fathers of our liberation, who continue to serve as the quintessence of wisdom, integrity, morality and selflessness,” they said in a statement.

“Dr Mlangeni’s lifelong, uncompromising commitment to social justice, democracy, equality, human rights and development of our nation is an inspiring historical legacy that will continue to inspire future generations in South Africa and the world.”

Modise and Masondo wished Mlangeni, who served as an MP until his retirement in 2014, good health, strength and contentment as he entered another milestone in his life.

“The love that Baba’Mlangeni has for this nation, the sacrifices he paid and was prepared to pay for freedom, democracy, equality and development is testimony of a remarkable human being and an outstanding leader,” they said.

“Even at his age, he still possesses a sharp mind that continues to serve as a fount of wisdom from which we derive guidance and which constantly rebukes those in leadership never to steer away from the principles and objectives of our national democratic revolution.

“His active commitment to the service of our nation continues to inspire us to do better.”

Mlangeni was born in Soweto, Johannesburg on June 6, 1925.

He joined the African National Congress in the early 1950s.

He was arrested at the Lilliesleaf Farm in Rivonia in 1963 and went on trial along with several other leaders, including democratic South Africa’s founding father Nelson Mandela. They remained friends until Mandela’s death in 2013.

– African News Agency (ANA)

